1 Japanese, 2 Americans win Crafoord science prize
The prize committee says Shimon Sakaguchi of Osaka University, Fred Ramsdell from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in San Francisco, and Alexander Rudensky of the New-York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center share the 6 million Swedish krona ($660,000 award. They were cited "for their discoveries relating to regulatory T cells, which counteract harmful immune reactions in arthritis and other autoimmune diseases."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|william
|11
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Wed
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC