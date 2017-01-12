1 Japanese, 2 Americans win Crafoord ...

1 Japanese, 2 Americans win Crafoord science prize

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The prize committee says Shimon Sakaguchi of Osaka University, Fred Ramsdell from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in San Francisco, and Alexander Rudensky of the New-York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center share the 6 million Swedish krona ($660,000 award. They were cited "for their discoveries relating to regulatory T cells, which counteract harmful immune reactions in arthritis and other autoimmune diseases."

