Woman struck by bullet while taking shower Read Story Jordan Armstrong
A woman was taken by helicopter to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after sources say she was hit by a bullet while taking a shower inside her home. Police confirm the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 13200 block of Fish Road.
