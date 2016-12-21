Union students' fundraising efforts pay off
Kawameeh Middle School students, front row, Kaitlyn Pello and Olivia Marshall; back row, Nicole Oliveira, Samuel Soares, Erika Maldonado, Brianna Gonzalez, Joshua Vergel, Winston Watson, Nicole Ferreira and Brandon Feijo with some of the gifts they purchased for patients at Children's Specialized Hospital. UNION -- It was a busy month for students at Kawameeh Middle School, who were determined to surprise patients at Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside with gifts for the holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC