Union students' fundraising efforts pay off

Kawameeh Middle School students, front row, Kaitlyn Pello and Olivia Marshall; back row, Nicole Oliveira, Samuel Soares, Erika Maldonado, Brianna Gonzalez, Joshua Vergel, Winston Watson, Nicole Ferreira and Brandon Feijo with some of the gifts they purchased for patients at Children's Specialized Hospital. UNION -- It was a busy month for students at Kawameeh Middle School, who were determined to surprise patients at Children's Specialized Hospital in Mountainside with gifts for the holiday.

