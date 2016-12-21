U.S. posts rules for addressing cyber bugs in medical devices
The U.S. government on Tuesday issued rules for addressing cyber vulnerabilities in medical devices, providing manufacturers with guidelines for fixing security bugs in equipment, including pacemakers, insulin pumps and imaging systems. "Cybersecurity threats are real, ever-present and continuously changing," Suzanne Schwartz, a senior Food and Drug Administration official who helped draft the new rules, said in a blog post.
