Two men sought after stabbing and fire in Central Lubbock on Monday
A Lubbock man's condition improves and the search continues for the two suspects who may be responsible for a string of crimes including a vehicle fire in Central Lubbock on Monday. Paublo Reyes, 23, is in good condition after he was taken to Covenant Medical Center for wounds suffered in a reported stabbing that occurred at 5:57 p.m. in the 3400 block of 31st Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Mon
|Purplemouse2
|4
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 23
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC