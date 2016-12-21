The 4 major catalysts awaiting one of the biggest drug companies in 2017
Though it was a very difficult year for drugmakers, with the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF losing just shy of a quarter of its value, the same can't be said of healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, a company that leans heavily on its pharmaceutical segment for its growth and gross margin. While it's always nice to celebrate a good year, it's also important to keep your eyes on the horizon, because Wall Street places far, far more emphasis on what lies ahead instead of what's in the rearview mirror.
