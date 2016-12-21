Teva to pay US government US$519 million over foreign bribery charges

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , said on Thursday it had agreed to pay US$519 million to resolve charges related to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. REUTERS: Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , said on Thursday it had agreed to pay US$519 million to resolve charges related to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.