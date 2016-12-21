Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 26

Dec 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,241 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The SIX Swiss Exchange said U.S. hedge fund founder Dan Och, of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, through a variety of investment vehicles holds more than 3.1 percent of shares in Swiss biotech Actelion that is being courted by possible buyers including Johnson & Johnson.

