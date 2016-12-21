Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 26
Dec 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,241 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The SIX Swiss Exchange said U.S. hedge fund founder Dan Och, of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, through a variety of investment vehicles holds more than 3.1 percent of shares in Swiss biotech Actelion that is being courted by possible buyers including Johnson & Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|19 hr
|Purplemouse2
|4
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 23
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC