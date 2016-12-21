Sanofi talks with Actelion progressing - source
Dec 20 Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are making progress, despite investors' anxiety as to whether the Swiss biotech firm's chief executive really wants a deal, a person with direct knowledge of situation said on Tuesday. The source said Actelion had now reached a point where the company needed to sign a deal and it could not call off negotiations with the French drugmaker without triggering an investor rebellion demanding the overthrow of its board.
