Sanofi talks with Actelion progressing - source

Dec 20 Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are making progress, despite investors' anxiety as to whether the Swiss biotech firm's chief executive really wants a deal, a person with direct knowledge of situation said on Tuesday. The source said Actelion had now reached a point where the company needed to sign a deal and it could not call off negotiations with the French drugmaker without triggering an investor rebellion demanding the overthrow of its board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.