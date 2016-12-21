Roxbury students deliver on presents
Gianna Benedetto and Trinka Sullivan with some of the toys the Early Act Club collected for Children's Specialized Hospital. ROXBURY -- The holidays will be a little brighter for patients at Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, thanks to students at Kennedy Elementary School.
