Researchers: Nearly 400 drug addicts helped in police effort
" A novel drug addiction program developed in a small Massachusetts fishing town and since replicated in dozens of cities nationwide was able to place almost 400 addicts into treatment nearly each time they sought it during the first year of operation, researchers say in a report being published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The team from the Boston Medical Center and Boston University say 376 addicts sought assistance 429 times from the Gloucester Police Department's Angel program from June 2015 to May 2016.
