REFILE-FDA puts clinical hold on Seattle Genetics' cancer drug after 4 deaths
Dec 27 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Tuesday that four people had died in trials testing its experimental cancer drug, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to impose a clinical hold on several early-stage trials. The clinical holds have been initiated to evaluate the potential risk of liver toxicity in patients who were treated with the drug and underwent stem cell transplant surgery either before or after the treatment.
