President-elect Donald Trump gathers with top hospital CEOs in Florida to talk health care
NEW YORK _ President-elect Donald Trump met at his Florida resort Wednesday with leaders of top U.S. nonprofit hospital systems to discuss medical research and patient care, the organizations said. John Noseworthy, chief executive officer of the Mayo Clinic; Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine; David Torchiana, CEO of Partners HealthCare; and Toby Cosgrove, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic , whom Trump interviewed for Veterans Affairs secretary, participated in the meeting.
