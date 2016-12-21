Pregnant Navy vet killed in Florida crash 'was loved by many'
But pregnant 26-year-old Ariel Adams, a Navy veteran, died in a Brevard County car crash the day after Christmas. She left behind two children, Benjamin, 7, and Izzy, 3; a stepson, James Jr., 9; and a husband, James Amman, 28, who was driving the 2003 GMC SUV she was riding in at the time of the crash, said Amman's older sister, Jennifer Cheatham.
