Pelham man suffers serious burns in c...

Pelham man suffers serious burns in cooking accident

17 hrs ago

The patient at 79 Dogwood Circle -- who was burned on his head, neck, face, arms and hand -- was transported via medical helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Welcome to your discussion forum: Sign in with a Disqus account or your social networking account for your comment to be posted immediately, provided it meets the guidelines.

Chicago, IL

