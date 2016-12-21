Over the counter painkillers linked to hearing loss

Researchers analyzed long-term data on almost 56,000 U.S. women and found using non-steroidal anti-inflammatories like naproxen and ibuprofen as well as acetaminophen for six years or more was tied to a greater risk of hearing problems than taking these drugs for a year or less. "Hearing loss is extremely common in the United States and can have a profound impact on quality of life," said senior study author Dr. Gary Curhan, a researcher at Harvard University and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

