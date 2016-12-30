One person was fatally shot at an apa...

One person was fatally shot at an apartment on Benning Place in Dayton.

Police found Mario Senter, 43, of Dayton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

