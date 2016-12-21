One driver hurt in two-vehicle collision in Somerton
The male driver of a blue Honda Civic was treated on the scene by personnel from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning at the Intersection of Madison Avenue in the City of Somerton. The male driver of a blue Honda Civic was treated on the scene by personnel from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning at the Intersection of Madison Avenue in the City of Somerton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|12 hr
|JacobDavison
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 23
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC