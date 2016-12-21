Nvidia leads S&P's winners in 2016; drug companies slump
In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, file photo, Nvidia's portable handheld gaming device, the Project Shield, is on display at the company's booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Chipmaker Nvidia more than tripled in value in 2016, far more than any other company on the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|Thu
|JacobDavison
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 23
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC