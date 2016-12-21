Norovirus outbreak at Bradford hospitals closes three wards
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is asking hospital visitors to help keep the wards free of diarrhoea and vomiting this winter by staying away if they have any symptoms. The Trust currently has three wards closed, two at Bradford Royal Infirmary and one at St Luke's Hospital due to viral gastroenteritis.
