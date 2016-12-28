Myriad Genetics to Present at the 2017 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced today that Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics, is scheduled to present at the 2017 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 9, 2017, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. The presentation will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad's website at www.myriad.com .
