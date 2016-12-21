Mother charged with attempted murder after newborn abandoned; Baby Olivia's health improving
A baby girl who was born and abandoned in the restroom of a New Roads Walmart on Friday continues to improve at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. "Her condition has gotten a little bit better," McDonald said Tuesday morning, adding that she has been taken off of a breathing machine.
