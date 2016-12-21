Man charged in Mira Mesa shooting pleads not guilty

A man accused in a gang-related shooting in Mira Mesa that left another man dead pleaded not guilty Friday to murder, attempted murder and other charges and was ordered held on $1 million bail. Chien Ngoc Pham, 22, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death the previous night of 18-year-old James Carmona Martinez, according to San Diego police.

