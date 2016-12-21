Greenwich firefighters bring toys, cheer to hospital
For 13 years, the firefighters have donated toys and gifts to youngsters in treatment at Greenwich Hospital . "We always hope that everyone gets to be home for Christmas but it's not always possible," oranizers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC