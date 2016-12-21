FDA OKs first treatment for rare gene...

FDA OKs first treatment for rare genetic disorder

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder marked by progressive muscle weakness that's the most common genetic cause of death in infants. The agency that it approved the drug, Spinraza, after granting it fast-track status.

