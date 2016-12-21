FDA guidelines for medical device cybersecurity call for all-out fight vs. hacking
If you want to prevent computer hackers from attacking medical devices, it's not enough to just design the best device you can before shipping it out the door. Preventing cyberattacks in today's fast-changing wired world also requires med-tech companies and hospitals to continually look for problems in existing devices, and to communicate early and clearly when potential risks emerge, federal regulators say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|Thu
|JacobDavison
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 23
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC