FDA approves Biogen drug for lead genetic cause of infant death
Dec 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Biogen Inc's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants. The drug, nusinersen, which was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen, will be sold under the brand name Spinraza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC