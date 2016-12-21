Exclusive: Biogen to name top executive Vounatsos as CEO - sources
Biogen Inc, the U.S. drug maker focused on neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases, said on Monday it had appointed its chief commercial officer, Michel Vounatsos, as chief executive officer. The move comes as the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is seeking to develop its promising spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Dec 18
|Holiday Blues
|138
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC