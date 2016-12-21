Cape girl, 3, shoots self in hand with father's gun
ENDANGERMENT CHARGE: A toddler who shot herself in the hand with her father's .40-caliber pistol at their Yarmouth home was taken into state custody. A Yarmouth man is facing weapons charges after his 3-year-old daughter grabbed his .40-caliber pistol off of his bedroom nightstand and shot herself in the hand with the unsecured, unlicensed firearm, police say.
