Cape girl, 3, shoots self in hand with father's gun

ENDANGERMENT CHARGE: A toddler who shot herself in the hand with her father's .40-caliber pistol at their Yarmouth home was taken into state custody. A Yarmouth man is facing weapons charges after his 3-year-old daughter grabbed his .40-caliber pistol off of his bedroom nightstand and shot herself in the hand with the unsecured, unlicensed firearm, police say.

