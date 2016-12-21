Can you really die of a broken heart?
Already mourning, fans can't help but lament the painful coincidence: One day after actress Carrie Fisher's death at age 60, her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, died unexpectedly of unknown causes. Reynolds, 84, had complained of breathing problems, an unnamed sourced told the Los Angeles Times.
