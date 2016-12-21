Britain's oldest surgical college awards place to Sheffield student
Scalpels were drawn in an interactive, one-of-a-kind, national surgical skills competition run by Britain's oldest Royal Surgical college with the announcement of the winner of the Yorkshire round. Alexandra Yates from the University of Sheffield, was a cut above the rest in the penultimate regional round, run by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in association with Medtronic , a global leader in medical technology, services and solutions.
