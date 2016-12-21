Bristol-Myers Commits Up to $1B for Virus "Armed" to Fight Tumors

Terms of the deal include an upfront payment of $50 million plus up to $886 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Bristol-Myers Squibb said Tuesday it has signed a deal worth up to $936 million plus royalties to secure worldwide rights to an "armed" oncolytic virus being developed by PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd. to treat tumors.

