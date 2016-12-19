ASP: One Dead, Two Injured During Washington County Collision
A Fayetteville woman died and two others were injured during a collision along Highway 45, according to Arkansas State Police. Leigh E. Taylor, 57, of Fayetteville succumbed to her injuries early Monday morning at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to police.
