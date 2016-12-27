Apricus Biosciences Announces the Launch of Vitaros for the Treatment ...

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced the launch of Vitaros A , Apricus' novel on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction , in Lebanon by Elis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. . Richard Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer of Apricus, commented, "We are pleased to announce the first launch of Vitaros by Elis and look forward to their performance in the highly attractive Middle East ED market, which they estimate at approximately $200 million.

