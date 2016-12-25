Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Sell"
According to Zacks, "Alnylam, which focuses on the development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics, is a development-stage company with no approved products in its portfolio. Investor focus is on its progress with two late-stage pipeline candidates patisiran and revusiran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC