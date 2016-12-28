Achillion Announces Clinical Milestone for the Advancement of...

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that it has received a $15 million milestone payment from Janssen Research & Development, LLC., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , related to enrollment in the OMEGA-1 Phase 2b global, clinical trial of JNJ-4178, a 3DAA combination of odalasvir, simeprevir, and AL-335 in patients with treatment-naive chronic hepatitis C virus infection without cirrhosis.

