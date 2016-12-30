AAMC recommended for open-heart surgery program, BWMC denied

Anne Arundel Medical Center has been recommended to have an open-heart surgery program, while University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center has been denied, the state health care commission wrote in a memo Friday evening. In a 147-page report, a reviewer for the Maryland Health Care Commission wrote that AAMC received the proposal because it "has the highest potential for establishment of a lower charge cardiac surgery program that will also be high performing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.