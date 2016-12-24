1st Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Mednax Inc.
The firm bought 3,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Granny
|139
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 7
|Purplemouse2
|3
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08)
|Dec 4
|Catpeople
|268
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC