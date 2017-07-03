Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares...

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186,039 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 81,366 shares during the period.

