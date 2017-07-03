Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186,039 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 81,366 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May '17
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC