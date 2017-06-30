Ukiah Grocery Outlet joins hunger campaign

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market launched its 7th Annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive on July 1 to donate food throughout the entire month of July, traditionally a time when food agencies experience the greatest need to serve children who are out of school during the summer. In fact, 42.2 million Americans live in food insecure households, which include 13.1 million children The Ukiah Grocery Outlet is teaming up with Ukiah Food Bank, and will be collecting food and cash donations throughout July that will go directly to that partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.