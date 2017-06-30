Ukiah Grocery Outlet joins hunger cam...

Ukiah Grocery Outlet joins hunger campaign

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market launched its 7th Annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive on July 1 to donate food throughout the entire month of July, traditionally a time when food agencies experience the greatest need to serve children who are out of school during the summer. In fact, 42.2 million Americans live in food insecure households, which include 13.1 million children The Ukiah Grocery Outlet is teaming up with Ukiah Food Bank, and will be collecting food and cash donations throughout July that will go directly to that partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC