2 hrs ago

British online retailer Ocado said on Wednesday it expected the international deal it secured last month to be the first of many as it reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings. Ocado clinched the long-awaited first overseas deal with an as yet unnamed European retailer and shortly after raised about 350 million pounds from issuing bonds and changing its banking facilities.



