Supervisors move closer to decision o...

Supervisors move closer to decision on Aquia Town Center incentives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

County Administrator Tom Foley sits at an economic development meeting Tuesday, surrounded by employees of Giant Food and Shoppers in Stafford County, who attended the meeting on behalf of UFCW Local 400, a union whose members primarily work in grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic region. County Administrator Tom Foley sits at an economic development meeting Tuesday, surrounded by employees of Giant Food and Shoppers in Stafford County, who attended the meeting on behalf of UFCW Local 400, a union whose members primarily work in grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC