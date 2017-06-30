Stew Leonard's Could Open Next Dairy Store At New Jersey Mall
The next Stew Leonard's dairy store could be in the Paramus Park Mall in New Jersey, NorthJersey.com reports. It is not known where in the mall the dairy store could be located, but GGP, the mall's owner, has plans to fill the existing Sears with new tenants, the article says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
