Smart (SFS) vs. Ingles Markets, (IMKTA) Head to Head Comparison

Ingles Markets, and Smart are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, earnings, dividends and risk. Ingles Markets, has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.