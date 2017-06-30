Ocado Rides Amazon/Whole Foods' Wake as CEO Hints at Increased U.S. Interest
Ocado Group plc shares briefly lead European gainers Wednesday after the online grocer's CEO said it had seen a pick up in interest since Amazon's blockbuster takeover of high-end food retailer Whole Foods. Ocado shares were marked 1.45% higher in early London trading and changing hands at 292.3 pence each, extending their three month gain past 20% compared with a 3.82% decline for the FTSE 350 Food & Drugs Retailer Index.
