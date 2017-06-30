Ocado Rides Amazon/Whole Foods' Wake ...

Ocado Rides Amazon/Whole Foods' Wake as CEO Hints at Increased U.S. Interest

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Ocado Group plc shares briefly lead European gainers Wednesday after the online grocer's CEO said it had seen a pick up in interest since Amazon's blockbuster takeover of high-end food retailer Whole Foods. Ocado shares were marked 1.45% higher in early London trading and changing hands at 292.3 pence each, extending their three month gain past 20% compared with a 3.82% decline for the FTSE 350 Food & Drugs Retailer Index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,147 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC