Ocado Posts First Half Profit Slump, But Sees Food Price Deflation Pressures Easing

Ocado Group plc , the online grocery group, posted a slump in first half profits, even as sales increased more than 20%, but indicated that the trend of price deflation in the fiercely-competitive U.K. food market may be turning. Ocado said pre-tax profit fell 9.4% to A 7.7 million in the 26 weeks ending on May 28, although sales for the same period were up 22.2% to A 713.8 million and retail revenue increased 12.5% to A 659.6 million.

Chicago, IL

