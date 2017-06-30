Ocado Posts First Half Profit Slump, But Sees Food Price Deflation Pressures Easing
Ocado Group plc , the online grocery group, posted a slump in first half profits, even as sales increased more than 20%, but indicated that the trend of price deflation in the fiercely-competitive U.K. food market may be turning. Ocado said pre-tax profit fell 9.4% to A 7.7 million in the 26 weeks ending on May 28, although sales for the same period were up 22.2% to A 713.8 million and retail revenue increased 12.5% to A 659.6 million.
