Low-priced Whole Foods, other restaurants coming to Delray Beach

A smaller, low-priced version of the popular grocery chain Whole Foods , along with other new restaurants, will open in Delray Beach once a plaza on Linton Boulevard is redeveloped. Delray Plaza, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use plaza at 660 W. Linton Blvd., is planning a redesign that will bring in 365 by Whole Foods Market, breakfast and brunch cafe First Watch and Mediterranean eatery Zoes Kitchen , according to plaza owner S.J. Collins Enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.