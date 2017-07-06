Low-priced Whole Foods, other restaur...

Low-priced Whole Foods, other restaurants coming to Delray Beach

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A smaller, low-priced version of the popular grocery chain Whole Foods , along with other new restaurants, will open in Delray Beach once a plaza on Linton Boulevard is redeveloped. Delray Plaza, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use plaza at 660 W. Linton Blvd., is planning a redesign that will bring in 365 by Whole Foods Market, breakfast and brunch cafe First Watch and Mediterranean eatery Zoes Kitchen , according to plaza owner S.J. Collins Enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May '17 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC