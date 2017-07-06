Low-priced Whole Foods, other restaurants coming to Delray Beach
A smaller, low-priced version of the popular grocery chain Whole Foods , along with other new restaurants, will open in Delray Beach once a plaza on Linton Boulevard is redeveloped. Delray Plaza, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use plaza at 660 W. Linton Blvd., is planning a redesign that will bring in 365 by Whole Foods Market, breakfast and brunch cafe First Watch and Mediterranean eatery Zoes Kitchen , according to plaza owner S.J. Collins Enterprises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May '17
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC