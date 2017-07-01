Kroger CFO "Feels Great" About Amazon-Whole Foods Combination, but Should He?
The blockbuster deal made clear Amazon's long-held ambitions in the grocery industry, and with Whole Foods' 444 domestic stores soon to be under its umbrella, the greatest disruptor of the 21st century is ready to take aim at the $800 American food retail industry. Kroger shares took the news hard, with the stock falling as much as 17% after the announcement.
