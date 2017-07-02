Kahala shoppers can get free tote
Kahala Mall is offering a limited-edition, recycled-cotton "Summer Wave" tote with purchase, designed by Nicole Ferrara of Nico Made. Those who spend $250 mall-wide through Aug. 15 will receive the tote filled with discount coupons.
