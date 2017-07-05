Insider Buying: Papa Murphy's Holding...

Insider Buying: Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)...

15 hrs ago

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 20,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $90,655.65.

Chicago, IL

